CBSE Class 12 results declared, 92.71% students pass exam

In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.

news Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday, July 22 declared its class 12 results in which 92.71% of students have cleared the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said. Over 33,000 students scored above 95%, and 1.34 lakh students scored above 90%, said CBSE. In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. For theory papers, 30% weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70% weightage has been given to second term marks. "For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms, a board official said. Results can be checked on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

The CBSE introduced a two-term system during the COVID-19 pandemic. If any one phase of examinations could not be taken due to COVID-19, then the results of the students could be issued on the basis of the second phase examinations. Each term comprises 50% of the syllabus. The first term was conducted during the months of November and December 2021, and the second term was conducted from April to June 2022.

Earlier on July 17, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) announced its class 10 results, with four students sharing the top rank with a score of 99.8%. The second rank was shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6%, while 72 students were on the third spot with a 99.4% score. The pass percentage for girls (99.98) was marginally higher than that for boys (99.97). The overall pass percentage was 99.97. The CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) had announced that marks of both first and second semesters were given equal weightage in the final score and the candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations would be marked absent and their results would not be declared.