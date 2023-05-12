CBSE Class 12 results announced: Trivandrum region tops with 99.91% pass percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, May 12, announced the results of the Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 87.33%. Students from the Trivandrum region topped the exam with a remarkable pass percentage of 99.91%, followed by Chennai and Delhi. Girls outshine boys by a significant margin, with a pass percentage of 90.68%, surpassing the boys by 6.01%. This reflects a growing trend of girls outperforming boys in board exams in recent years.

In a move aimed at reducing unhealthy competition among students, CBSE has decided not to award first, second, and third divisions to its students this year. Instead, students will only be awarded a pass certificate or a certificate of excellence.

Students can access their results on the official website of the CBSE (www.cbse.nic.in) using their roll numbers and date of birth. In case of any discrepancy, students are advised to contact their respective schools.