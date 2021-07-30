CBSE Class 12 result 2021 to be out today at 2 pm: Here's how to check

CBSE made the announcement on Twitter, adding a meme from the popular Bollywood movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

news Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials. "The result will be announced at 2 PM today," CBSEâ€™s official Twitter handle announced, adding a meme from the popular Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

How to check results: The results will be announced on CBSEâ€™s official website http://cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE has asked students to keep their roll numbers handy while checking their results, and students can access their roll numbers on this website: cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx.

This year, the Class 12 results are being decided based on Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 marks. Based on this policy, Class 12 marks (based on unit/ mid-term/ pre-board exams) will be given 40% weightage; Class 11 marks (based on theory component of final exam) 30% weightage; and Class 10 marks (based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of five main subjects) will be given 30% weightage.

Students who are not happy with the assessment have the option to write Class 12 examinations, which will be conducted by the Board when conditions are conducive to holding the exams. The CBSE had submitted this to the Supreme Court while the apx court was hearing a plea seeking the cancellation of Class 12 Board exams in view of the pandemic.

The Union government had on June 1 announced the cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams for CBSE and ICSE students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Following the Supreme Courtâ€™s June 3 direction, the CBSE Board had constituted a 12-member board to decide on the objective criteria for Class 12 results.