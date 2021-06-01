CBSE Class 12 Board Exams cancelled: Union government

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in regards to the exams.

The Union government announced on Tuesday evening that CBSE Class 12 Board Exams have been cancelled. The decision was announced after a review meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting included a detailed presentation on consultations held so far with stakeholders and state governments. Amidst the coronavirus situation in the country, it was decided that the Class 12 exams would be cancelled this year. It was also decided that CBSE would take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students in a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.”

In a press statement, the Prime Minister noted that the decision was taken with the “health and safety” of students in mind due to the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The statement noted that “there would be no compromise on this aspect.” It was also noted that the pandemic had significantly impacted the academic calendar for students and that the scheduled Board Exams were causing anxiety for parents, students and teachers.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

“Students should not be forced to appear for exams in a stressful situation,” the press note continued. CBSE will conduct exams for students who desire to sit for them, as and when the situation allows them to do so.

Earlier this week, the Union government had stated that it would soon take a final decision on Class 12 board exams amidist the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE had announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams on April 14, and the postponement of Class 12 exams due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the country. CBSE had stated that it would conduct exams between July 15 and August 26, and that results would be declared in September.