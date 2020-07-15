CBSE Class 10 results announced: Over 1.84 lakh score above 90 percent

An increase of 0.36% was noted in the pass percentage of this year, with 91.46% students passing the board exams.

news Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday declared the Class 10 board exam results. A press release by the CBSE stated that an increase of 0.36% was noted in the pass percentage of this year, with 91.46% students passing the board exams. Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams held earlier this year.

Over 1.84 lakh students have scored above 90 percent marks and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

Among regions, Thiruvananthapuram region recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.28%. Second on the list was Chennai, with 98.95% students passing the Class 10 board exams. Third on the list was Bengaluru with a 98.23% pass percentage. Guwahati region recorded the lowest pass percentage, at 79.12.

This year too, girls have shown a better performance than boys by recording 3.17% higher pass percentage. While girls ha

ve achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, the pass percentage of boys and transgender students is 90.14 and 78.95 respectively.

The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE Class 10 Board exams were held from 15 February 2020 to 20 March 2020. The examinations were held in 5,377 exam centres across 20,387 schools in India. The results were declared on the Board's official website.

The CBSE announced the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While Class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Class 12 results were announced on July 13, and an overall pass percentage of 88.78% was recorded.