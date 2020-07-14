CBSE Class 10 exam results to be announced on July 15

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled pending exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results on July 15, it announced on Tuesday. The board had on Monday announced the results for class 12.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also took to Twitter to share the update and wish luck to the students.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," he said.

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, girls outshone boys by nearly 6 percentage points in CBSE Class 12 examination results that were declared on Monday based on an alternative assessment system adapted after some tests had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided against releasing the merit list and replaced the term "fail" with "essential repeat" because of the exceptional circumstances. Accordingly, the term "fail" will not figure in the result documents.

The pass percentage of girls was 92.15 and that of boys was 86.19. Transgender candidates recorded a pass percentage of 66.67.

The overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 points this year. While 83.40 per cent students cleared the exam last year, 88.78 per cent students cleared it this year.

The results of 400 students, however, could not be computed as per the alternative scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said.

Students had a tough time accessing the board website which crashed within minutes of announcement of the results and was not accessible even hours later. The board officials advised students to reach out to their respective schools to learn about their results in the meantime.

The board announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in late March. According to the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on the basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.