CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 to begin on May 4

The exams will be conducted in offline mode.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 4, 2021. The announcement was made by the Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal â€˜Nishankâ€™ on Thursday.

As per a notification issued by the CBSE, the practical/project/internal assessments for the students of classes 10 and 12 shall begin on March 1 and go on till the last date of the theory examinations of the respective classes. The exams will end on June 10 and the results will be published by July 15.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. Date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The results will be declared by July 15," Pokhriyal announced. Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online. Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections. The board exams this year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

However, the schedule for other boards of studies will be announced by the respective states soon. In 2020, the exams and the results were all postponed due to the restrictions in place due to the pandemic.