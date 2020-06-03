CBI takes over 6 cases registered by Andhra ACB against central govt officials

The cases were registered during the tenure of former CM Chandrababu Naidu, who had withdrawn general permission to the CBI to operate in the state without his nod.

news Crime

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over cases registered by the Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) related to central government departments during the tenure of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who had withdrawn general permission to the agency to operate in the state without his nod.

After coming to power, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on June 6, 2019 had reversed the November 8, 2018 order of the previous Naidu government which had restricted the operations of the agency in the state.

The state has now referred six cases registered by its ACB against officials of central government during the period November 8, 2018 to June 6, 2019, officials said.

Two are cases of alleged demand of bribe by officials of Income Tax department, another two pertaining to misappropriation of funds by Syndicate Bank officials, and one each related to demand of bribe by officials of CGST department and Naval Dock Yard, the officials added.

The agency has already registered at least one FIR in the matter of bribery in CGST department. The CBI functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Under Section 6 of the Act, a state government "routinely" grants consent to the CBI for exercising its authority in the state and the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government under Naidu, too, had issued relevant orders periodically.

Ever since he had snapped ties with the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in March, 2018, Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that the Centre misused agencies like the CBI to target political opponents resulting in withdrawal of general consent to the agency.

At the time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also followed suit and revoked general consent to the CBI. Naidu's decision was also backed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.