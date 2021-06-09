CBI resumes probe into murder of Andhra CM Jagan’s uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy

Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on March 15, 2019.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which resumed its investigation into the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued its probe for a second consecutive day on Tuesday in the state's Kadapa district. The Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths on Tuesday questioned Hidayatullah, who worked as a computer operator at Vivekananda Reddy's house. The investigating officials also questioned Vivekananda Reddy's driver Dastagiri for a second consecutive day. The driver was also questioned in Delhi by the CBI officials last month. He was again called for interrogation. They are believed to have questioned him on why he stopped working with Vivekananda Reddy six months before the murder. He was also reportedly questioned on his financial dealings and other matters.

With the questioning of the driver and the computer operator, the CBI has resumed investigations that had been put on hold due to the pandemic. Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on March 15, 2019. The 68-year-old former minister and former MP was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him. He was killed hours before he was set to launch the YSRCP's election campaign in Kadapa. Though three Special Investigation Teams (SITs) conducted a probe, they failed to solve the murder case.

It was in July last year that the CBI began its probe into the case. This came four months after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered a probe by the central agency, following petitions filed by Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha Reddy, her husband, and others. In April this year, Suneetha Reddy found fault with the delay in the probe by the CBI. Claiming that it was a political murder, she visited the CBI headquarters in Delhi to enquire about the delay in the probe by the central agency. She reiterated that she has doubts about some of her family members. She said though it has been more than two years since the murder of her father, those involved have not been arrested.