CBI registers FIR in Lavanya suicide case, officially takes over probe

The Madras High Court had transferred the probe into the 17-year-old studentâ€™s suicide to the CBI, and recently the Supreme Court allowed the probe to continue.

news Thanjavur student suicide

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the Thanjavur student suicide case, on Tuesday, February 15, officially starting its probe into the case. Lavanya died by suicide on January 19, and her death had raised a political row in the state of Tamil Nadu, after a video emerged after her death of her alleging that two years ago, a nun at the hostel she was living at tried to talk her into converting to Christianity. Her parents had moved the court seeking a proper probe into her death, the case was transferred to the CBI. The CBI has now registered a fresh FIR, based on the Tamil Nadu State police departmentâ€™s FIR, and warden of the hostel Sagaya Mary has been named as an accused.

After the case was handed over to the CBI, the Tamil Nadu police had moved the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court on Monday, February 13, allowed the CBI investigation to continue as per the High Court order.

On January 31, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had transferred the suicide case of 17-year-old Lavanya to the CBI. A bench comprising Justice GS Swaminathan passed the orders after hearing a plea by Lavanyaâ€™s father seeking a probe by an independent investigative agency into his daughterâ€™s death.

Lavanya lived in a boarding house of Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School, located in Michaelpatti of Thanjavur. She died of suicide on January 19, which caused a political uproar in the state. In a video which was reportedly shot when she was admitted to a hospital before her death, Lavanya is seen saying that one Raquel Mary had asked her to convert to Christianity, which she and her parents refused.

TNM earlier reported that there are a total of four videos that have surfaced, of which two were initially leaked. Only one of the videos mentions the conversion. While one is about her personal details, another is about how she was made to do chores at the school, and one is about her stepmother.

Lavanyaâ€™s father had later filed a petition at the Madurai bench of Madras HC seeking to transfer the case to an independent investigative agency, citing that he has lost faith in the investigation, following which a bench of Justice Swaminathan passed the orders transferring the case to the CBI.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.