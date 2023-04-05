CBI registered 110 cases against 166 civil servants since 2018: Govt

During the last three years, a total of 88 officers (Group A and B) have been prematurely retired,the government said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 110 cases against 166 Civil Service Officers since the year 2018, the government said in Parliament on Wednesday, April 5. "During the last five years, from 2018 to February 28, 2023, CBI has registered 110 cases against 166 number of Civil Service Officers," said a reply by the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Jitendra Singh in the Lok Sabha.

“The All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, lay down the Code of Conduct for Central Government employees, which every member of the service shall, at all times, follow. The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, imparts training to Officer Trainees through appropriate course design and pedagogy keeping in view national aspirations and constant feedback. This also inter alia includes imbibing the spirit of nationalism, citizen centricity and financial integrity,” said the reply.

Government of India approved the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building - Mission Karmayogi in September, 2020, with the objective to “create a professional, well-trained and future-looking civil service, that is imbued with a shared understanding of India's developmental aspirations, national programmes and priorities.”

As per the information and data provided by the different Ministries, Departments and Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs), during the last three years, including the current year (upto March 17, 2023), a total of 88 officers (Group A and B) have been prematurely retired, added the reply.