CBI raids DK Shivakumar’s educational institution, he calls it vendetta

The CBI officers raided the National Education Foundation in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru and conducted verification of documents.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, December 19, conducted raids on an educational institution owned by Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru. The CBI officers raided the National Education Foundation in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru and conducted verification of documents. Shivakumar is the foundation's chairman and his daughter Ishwarya is the secretary.

Shivakumar stated that the CBI has conducted raids on his educational institutions. "They [CBI] are conducting inquiries on our land and business. Our family is being hounded by the investigating agencies. All probing agencies have lodged complaints and conducted investigations. CBI officers have issued notices to my partners and relatives and got the information. I have not done anything wrong and I don't fear them," Shivakumar stated.

Shivakumar also alleged that the investigating agencies are being used to target opponents. He said, “The main objective is to torture Congress leaders through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department (I-T) and CBI.”

"I will believe in the judiciary and God. BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] MP V Srinivasprasad has spoken about money transactions during ‘Operation Lotus’ carried out by BJP. Srinivasprasad had stated that money was given to BJP MLC H. Vishwanath. There are statements on making payments of Rs 5 to 6 crore for the post of the Governor. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has also given a similar statement. The investigating agencies have not issued any notices to them. No one is questioning even as a huge money transaction is discussed," Shivakumar reacted to the raids.

Shivakumar further alleged that these investigation agencies are being used to snub Congress leaders. Earlier, notices were issued for gifting of mobiles, he said.