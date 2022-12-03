CBI issues notice to KCR’s daughter Kavita in Delhi excise policy scam

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the scam, Kavitha said she is ready to face any probe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, on Friday, December 2, issued notice to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha for questioning her in the case on December 6. The probe agency issued the notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and asked her to intimate the place of residence as per her convenience for the examination at 11 am on that day. Under Section 160 of CrPC, the investigating officer can summon any person as witness in a particular case.

Kavitha, in a statement, said that she informed the authorities that they can meet her at her Hyderabad residence. "During the course of investigation of the subject cited above, certain facts have emerged with which you (Kavitha) may be acquainted with. Hence, your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation," the CBI said in the notice.

"It is therefore requested that kindly intimate the place of residence (Hyderabad or preferably Delhi) as per your convenience for your examination at 11.00 hours on 6-12-2022 in connection with investigation of above noted case," the agency further said. The notice was issued by Alok Kumar Shahi, DSP, Anti-Corruuption Bureau Wing.

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the scam, Kavitha said she is ready to face any probe. "I've been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of CrPC seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request," she said after receiving the CBI notice.

The CBI, on November 25, filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy scam case against seven accused. "As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora," the Enforcement Directorate had said in the remand report filed on one of the accused -- Amit Arora -- in a Delhi Court.

The ED said that Arora disclosed the above details during the recording of his statement.

Officials identified Kavitha as the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister Rao. The TRS MLC had on Thursday said she and her party leaders are ready to face any inquiry. "We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions, we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha said in Hyderabad.