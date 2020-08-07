CBI files FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty named as accused

The case will be probed by a special investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad.

Flix Sushant Singh Rajput

The CBI has taken over investigation into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case from the Bihar Police after re-registering an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, officials said Thursday.

The case will be probed by a special investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre, they said.

The agency acted swiftly on a reference from the government in Bihar, the home state of 34-year-old Rajput, where his family had lodged an FIR against Chakraborty, they said.

The Patna police had registered the FIR under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide, among others.

The case has gone to the CBI on a reference from the Bihar government which has been forwarded to the agency by the central government. A state government cannot give a case to the CBI. It is routed through the Department of Personnel and Training, the nodal ministry for the CBI.

Seeing anguish over the death of Rajput in Bihar, which goes to assembly polls later this year, the state referred the matter to the CBI even as the Mumbai Police is probing the main case related to alleged suicide of the 34-year old actor.

The Maharashtra government has raised objection to the move as Bihar does not have jurisdiction to start a probe in a different state.

The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case. Till now, the police in Mumbai have recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

The Mumbai police has recorded the statements of Bollywood directors like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Rajput, aged 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone recording of her statement in the money laundering case lodged by it till her plea in the Supreme Court is heard. Chakraborty had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking for the case lodged by the Bihar police against her to be transferred to the Mumbai police.

Rajputs father K K Singh had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty and a few of her relatives, accusing them of cheating and abetting his sons suicide.

Singh had also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of the Patna-born Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his suburban Bandra residence on June 14.

Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Chakraborty, Rajputs girlfriend, and others.

The ED had on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Chakraborty and her family, and directed her to appear before the central agency's Mumbai office on Friday (August 7).

Bihar govt opposes Rhea’s plea

The Bihar government told the Supreme Court on Friday that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai in the case was "premature, misconceived and non-maintainable,” and needed to be dismissed.

The apex court had said on Wednesday that the truth behind the "unfortunate" death of a "gifted and talented artist" should come out and asked Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, Bihar and Maharashtra to respond within three days to Chakraborty's plea.