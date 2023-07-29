CBI files FIR in Manipur sexual violence case

The CBI said that they have filed an FIR in connection with the viral video of two young tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

news Crime

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Saturday that they have filed an FIR in connection with the sexual violence case from Manipur in which two young tribal women being paraded naked by a mob. The video of the incident which emerged earlier this month was of an attack that took place on May 4. It prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the violence in Manipur for the first time.



A senior CBI official told IANS that the case was registered late Friday night. The Manipur government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had transferred the case to the CBI for further investigation.



In connection to the incident, the Manipur Police have arrested seven suspects. On Thursday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the incident had been transferred to the CBI. They also requested the transfer of the entire case, including the trial, to any state outside Manipur.



As of now, the CBI has lodged six separate FIRs in connection with the ongoing violence in Manipur. The CBI's FIR is the seventh case to be registered. The video had sparked nationwide condemnation, with the opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the matter in Parliament.

The BJP also heads the state government in Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a no-confidence motion over the violence, the second time in nine years that he has had to face one.