CBI, ED and I-T seem to love my son: DKS’ mother Gowramma on CBI raids

Gowramma maintained that her sons Shivakumar and Suresh are innocent and have nothing to hide.

news Controversy

DK Shivakumar’s mother Gowramma lashes out against the Central Bureau of Investigation, on Monday, after sleuths began search operations at 14 properties belonging to Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh.

Speaking to TNM, Shivakumar’s mother said that her son is “innocent” and that she welcomes the CBI to probe “whatever they want”.

“The CBI, ED, I-T and others who investigate seem to love my son a lot. Let them take my son to their home and keep him there if they love him so much. Let them take me to their home too. As long as they give me food and water, it will be fine,” Gowramma said.

She said that the investigating agencies have targeted her sons and that they would not find anything incriminating as her sons had “done nothing wrong”.

“For the last few years, these agencies have been following my sons. They (her sons) have nothing to hide. My sons have not done anything wrong. Let them interrogate. They didn’t issue any notice to me for this investigation,” Gowramma added.

The Enforcement Directorate, which was probing the money laundering case against DK Shivakumar had accused him of using his relatives including his mother and daughter as benamis to allegedly launder black money.

In October last year, Gowramma Kempe Gowda had recorded her statement to the ED in connection with the case. On Monday the CBI conducted a search operation at Shivakumar’s residence in Doddalahalli, his home constituency.

Sources said that the CBI is questioning Shivakumar about alleged disproportionate assets he possesses and how he funded the procurement of these assets.