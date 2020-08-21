CBI begins probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday ordered an investigation by CBI into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

news Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday began its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, two days after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. A 10-member CBI team had reached Mumbai on Thursday and has been exempted from the 14-day home quarantine norms in place.

The agency has divided its special investigation team (SIT) into three groups that will begin its investigation in Mumbai on Friday. Sources told Tribune India that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Suvej Haq has been made the nodal CBI officer to get the required documents from the Mumbai police in connection with the case. The sources also said the investigation and interrogation will be led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad, who will be reaching Mumbai by Friday night.

The Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe while hearing a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty asking that the FIR filed against her in Bihar, registered after a complaint by Sushantâ€™s father, be transferred to Mumbai. The apex court had asked the Bihar police to hand over the case to the CBI and asked further asked the Mumbai police to assist the CBI in the case.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned and recorded the statement of Priyanka Singh, elder sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to the actor's death, officials said. The statement of Priyanka Singh was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Delhi, they said.

The ED had earlier recorded the statements of Rajput's father K K Singh and another sister Meetu Singh. Apart from Sushantâ€™s immediate circle, actorâ€™s former manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, his CA Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery have also been questioned by the ED.

34-year-old Sushant was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14. He had starred in many hit Hindi movies including the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni.