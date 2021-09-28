Cauvery authority asks Karnataka to release water to TN, no discussion on Mekedatu

The Mekedatu issue was not discussed in the meeting as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry opposed it.

news Cauvery Dispute

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Monday directed Karnataka to immediately release the balance quantum of water due for Tamil Nadu while it dropped discussion on Mekedatu reservoir project following "strong protest" from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the TN government said. The 14th meeting of the CWMA held in the national capital, avoided discussion on Karnataka's Mekedatu project proposal after Tamil Nadu contended that the issue was subjudice. Kerala and Puducherry, too, opposed.

A release from the Tamil Nadu government quoting CWMA chairman SK Halder said Karnataka was directed to immediately release the water due for Tamil Nadu. "The meeting discussed various issues concerning the four states. Discussion on the Mekedatu dam project was not taken up as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry opposed it. This can be discussed only when all the four states cooperate," he said. The release further said that it was made known that the decision taken at the meeting will be reviewed at the 15th meeting of the CWMA on October 7.

In the meeting held on Monday, Tamil Nadu said Karnataka had not released the entire quantum of water as directed by the Supreme Court. "Instead of releasing 119.5 TMC water till September 26, Karnataka had released only 85.8 TMC water. Karnataka should be directed to immediately release the balance and also the quota for the month of October so that the paddy cultivation in the Delta region could be saved," Tamil Nadu argued, the release said.

Regarding the Mekedatu project, Karnataka has however maintained that the state government will continue to argue the matter at the apex court. Speaking on the issue earlier in September, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol had reiterated that the water from Mekedatu was meant solely for drinking water and not for irrigation.