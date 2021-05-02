Caught in crisis politics, New Zealand High Comm deletes oxygen SOS to Youth Cong

They had initially tagged the Youth Congress for help with oxygen at the High Commission.

Coronavirus COVID-19

As Delhi is facing a major crisis in procuring medical oxygen in the wake of a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, social media has been inundated with urgent appeals from people across the capital begging for oxygen to treat friends and family suffering from COVID-19. In the midst of this, was a tweet on May 2 from the New Zealand High Commission in Delhi putting out an SOS request. They urgently asked that someone help them get an oxygen cylinder.

New Zealand high commission asking Srinivas from Congress for help, not so unbelievable.



You can send petulant rejoinders, you can get them to delete this Tweet, but if you do not GIVE DELHI THE OXYGEN IT NEEDS this won't be the only commission in the capital sending SOS calls. pic.twitter.com/YGhw4vs7gq — Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) May 2, 2021

Like many on Twitter, they tagged the handles of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and its chief BV Srinivas in the hope of getting prompt help. But within minutes the tweet was deleted, which led many on social media to speculate whether the High Commission had removed the request because the Indian diplomatic establishment had intervened.

What else to expect from @DrSJaishankar whose priority at this hour is to ensure embassies delete tweets. https://t.co/5NnkOGN5tl May 2, 2021

As an Indian I apologise to New Zealand they have had to suffer this. We owe better to our guests. https://t.co/pFWuwzkdNz — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) May 2, 2021

An explanation soon followed from the New Zealand High Commission clarifying that they were trying all sources to arrange the oxygen cylinder and apologised if their earlier tweet had been misinterpreted.

We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry. — NZ in India (@NZinIndia) May 2, 2021

The High Commission said, “We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry.” But reacting quickly, the Indian Youth Congress team of volunteers reached out to the New Zealand High Commission and arrived at their gates with an oxygen cylinder. Photos and videos of the team waiting for the gates to be opened have been doing the rounds on social media.

We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders.



Please open the gates and save a soul on time. #SOSIYC https://t.co/BzGwj0eKBQ pic.twitter.com/0UVM6GWS0r — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

Speaking to TNM, Srinvas said, “The New Zealand High Commission opened the gates and accepted cylinders from our SOS IYC team.”

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and many parts of the country including Bengaluru are facing a major shortage of oxygen supply and many are forced to run helter-skelter for adequate medical care. ICU, Ventilator beds are getting harder to find and forcing people to travel long distances to get medical help.

There have been tragic incidences of patients on critical care support dying in hospitals due to interruption in oxygen supply. Matters related to this issue are being heard by several High Courts of the country. Many states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka are on lockdown. Even on Sunday morning,