Caught on CCTV: Two men fake accident to extort Rs 15k from car driver in Bengaluru

The two men have been arrested on charges of extortion, Bengaluru police said.

news Bengaluru News

The Bengaluru police arrested two persons who faked an accident to extort money from the owner of a car. CCTV visuals of the incident, which occurred on October 26 in Siddapura, were shared on social media by DCP South P Krishnakant on Saturday, November 12. According to him, two bike-borne men extorted Rs 15,000 from the driver of a car by faking the accident.

The visuals show the bike travelling close to a white car and intentionally turning right, causing the car to bump into the bike. The bike then stops, and the two men are seen shouting at the car and asking the driver to return so that a settlement could be reached. They reportedly demanded Rs 15,000 from the car driver and pinned the blame on him. Sharing the CCTV visuals, the DCP wrote that the two persons riding the bike have been arrested, and that the Rs 15,000 that they extorted, along with the bike, have been seized.

“Arrested 2 persons @siddapuraps who pretended to be victims of a road accident & extorted 15000 from the victim.The accused were on the bike and they hit the victim's car & then threatened him.Seized Rs15000&1Bike used for offence. Pls inform Police if you find any such incident,” the DCP wrote.

Meanwhile, an accident occurred on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday, when a car collided with a milk truck on the Bengaluru-Tirupati highway. Three people — a young couple and their two-year-old toddler — passed away. According to reports, the accident may have occurred as a result of poor visibility amid heavy rains. A case has been registered and the bodies were sent to the Government District Hospital in Chittoor.