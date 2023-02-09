Caught on camera: Leopard strays into Ghaziabad court complex, ten people injured

The animal's presence in the chief judicial magistrate court complex triggered panic, with people trying to run away or locking themselves up in offices and washrooms.

news Wildlife

Ten people were injured after a leopard strayed into the district court complex in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, February 8, triggering panic and a four-hour operation to catch the animal. "The leopard was tranquilised following a joint operation of police and the forest department," Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agrawal said, adding that arrangements were made to cage the animal. According to police, the leopard first attacked a cobbler on the ground floor of the court complex in the Kavinagar area of the district before heading to the first floor.

The animal's presence in the chief judicial magistrate court complex triggered panic and sent people running for their lives. While some ran towards the staircase, others locked themselves up in offices and washrooms. The leopard was running from one end of the building to another, attacking people coming in its way, officials said. A joint operation of police and the forest department was launched as soon as the news spread and it took over four hours to rescue the animal, they said.

The rescue team managed to get a hold of the situation once the animal returned to the ground floor. "The two collapsible gates on either side of the ground floor were closed to confine the animal. Once this was done, some of our teams focused on rescuing people locked inside offices and washrooms of the building," a police officer said. The DCP said two lawyers and a head constable are among the 10 people injured in the incident. The injured have been hospitalised, police added.

#WATCH | Several people injured as leopard enters Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZYD0oPTtOl February 8, 2023

WATCH: Leopard enters the local Chief Judicial Magistrateâ€™s Court in Ghaziabad, several lawyers attacked and seriously injured by the leopard when they attempted to scare it away. Forest department called into the court premises. Leopard still not caught. pic.twitter.com/vlrgEBakrM â€” Law Today (@LawTodayLive) February 8, 2023