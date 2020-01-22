Catherine Tresa not in Balayya’s upcoming film?

Right from the time this project was announced, speculations about the female lead turned out to be a hot topic.

There were reports that Catherine Tresa has been approached to play the female lead in N Balakrishna’s upcoming film, directed by Boyapati Srinu. But the latest reports suggest that Catherine is not a part of the project anymore. Sources say that it is true that Catherine was considered for the role at one point but it did not materialise for various reasons. The team is currently on the lookout for another leading lady to play the part.

According to reports, the filmmakers are keen on roping in the Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha to play Balayya's lead pair. Some reports also suggest that it could be Tammannah. However, there is still no clarity on this.

There is a buzz that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt may be signed up to play the main antagonist in the film. It may be noted that N Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinivas are teaming up for the third time after Simha and Legend turned out to be hits, and the film went on the floors with the official pooja happening on December 6. To be titled yet, NBK 106 is being produced by Miriyala Raveendar under his banner.

Catherine Tresa awaits the release of Vijay Devarakonda starrer World Famous Lover. The film is scheduled to hit the marquee on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film has the hero as a playboy. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite have been roped in to play the female leads in this flick.

It may be noted that Balayya’s last film release was Ruler, directed by KS Ravi Kumar. It hit the marquee on December 20 last year as a Christmas release. K S Ravikumar directed the film with the story penned by Paruchuri Murali. The rest of the technical crew comprised Chirantan Bhatt for music and Ram Prasad for cinematography. Ruler was produced by C Kalyan under his banner Happy Movies. Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan played the female leads in this flick with Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Bhumika Chawla in important roles.

