‘Caste is not dead’: Actor Richa Chadha responds after Kangana Ranaut sparks debate

Richa Chadha posted a photo of matrimonials that appear in the newspapers to prove her point.

Flix Controversy

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently joined Twitter, and has stirred many debates. She recently drew flak for saying that the caste system has been “rejected by modern Indians” and spoke against reservation. The actor also wrote, "Especially in professions like doctors, engineers, pilots, most deserving people suffer reservations, we as a nation suffer mediocrity and brilliance finds a reluctant escape to the United States… Shame." Many people however pointed out how she was wrong and caste very much exists and continues to oppress, and that affirmative action was the best recourse.

Masaan actor Richa Chadha too pointed out the same, and posted a photo of Sunday matrimonial ad from a newspaper, which made it apparent that caste continues to remain a factor in people looking to find a match, and to include someone in their families.

“Caste is not dead,” Richa wrote, pointing out that most ads were from urban centres. “Caste is dead when it doesn’t affect us directly in any way. I wasn’t aware of my privilege/reservation issue till after college,” she added.

Caste is not dead. Check out the Sunday matrimonial to see for yourself. Please note, all ads are from urban centres.

The only time we think Caste is dead is when it doesn’t affect us directly in anyway. I wasn’t aware of my privilege/reservation issue till after college. pic.twitter.com/LphIvwDKuT — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 24, 2020

However, when someone pointed out that the ad was an old one, from a newspaper in 2010, Richa shared a clipping which talked about the caste discrimination at the Silicon Valley in the US. Recently, the state of California sued tech giant Cisco for discriminating against an employee on the basis of his caste. And in yet another instance that emerged after, a former Indian-origin employee sued IT firm HCL in America for caste based discrimination as well.

“This is from August. See the global reach of caste discrimination, I doubt that you will,” Richa pointed out.

This is from August.

See the global reach of caste discrimination, I doubt that you will. pic.twitter.com/jH26zipoIu — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 24, 2020

Another user then shared a clipping from an August 23 newspaper, which had matrimony ads. In the ad, which seeks “elite” brides and grooms, the first word, highlighted in bold for all matrimonials is the caste.

This is yesterday's newspaper 23 august 2020 for those ignorants who are saying that is 10 years old newspaper. India is hiding these regressive practices from the world and then indians have the audacity to comment on racism and #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/gIr0QB1cAG — RAY (@Katnotso) August 24, 2020

Richa responded to the tweet, saying that India was clearly not hiding anything. Making a reference to the Netflix dating reality show Indian Matchmaking, Richa said that maybe she should ask “Sima aunty if caste is dead.” In the show, Sima Taparia, a top matchmaker from Mumbai tries to find matrimonial matches for her wealthy clients in India and Indian-origin persons abroad.

I don't think India's hiding anything ... We can ask Seema Aunty if caste is dead. https://t.co/dmiTV71unt pic.twitter.com/t2qw2wbUMx August 24, 2020

On August 23, Kangana had made several tweets denying caste and resorting to the often-used but hollow argument of ‘merit’ to oppose reservation. “Sorry sir but there are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for, learn to earn your worth that’s what I stand for, reservation works on the same law as nepotism, undeserving gets the job cos of which Nation suffers, SIMPLE, (sic)” she said, replying to someone who pointed out the hypocrisy in opposing nepotism without opposing caste was counterproductive.

Cast in Hinduism supposed to be your Guna/Quality not your identity,I am born to fight, I can handle pressure I suppose I have good leadership qualities I do believe my gunas are of a Kshatriya, most members in my family don’t feel the same,I am Bhartiya that’s my only identity. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

However, several people pointed out how flawed Kangana’s arguments were and how caste-based discrimination continues to disadvantage those who are already on the margins. As a result, #Boycott_Kangana had started trending on Twitter.