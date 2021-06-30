Cash-strapped BBMP to organise tax collection drive in Bengaluru

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that revenue officials could not focus on tax collection, since the increase in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave.

Bengaluruâ€™s cash-strapped civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has planned to launch a 'Khata Mela', which is a huge tax collection drive in all eight zones of the city, in order to reach its revenue collection target. BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who held a meeting with revenue officials, directed them to plan and subsequently organise the Khata Mela. "As on date Rs 1,563.78 crore has been collected as property tax by the BBMP for the financial year 2021-22. With the city reporting fewer cases of COVID-19 in the city at present, BBMP's revenue officers should pay more attention to collecting property taxes," he said.

The commissioner said that following the spurt in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, revenue officials were not able to concentrate on property tax collection. "With COVID-19 cases now on the decline, revenue officials must organise 'Khata Melas' in all the eight zones, which would help bring more properties under the tax net," he added. Gaurav Gupta further said that the role of revenue officers in collecting the property tax is important, and hence, they must focus on improving property tax collections besides taking steps to include newly-constructed buildings bought under tax regime.

He added that all revenue officials should disseminate information about the extension of the 5% discount on full-year property tax payment, which has been extended until June 30 through department staff in order to collect more property tax.

BBMP's Special Commissioner (Revenue) Basavaraju said that the civic body also intends to collect property tax as soon as possible by releasing a warning letter to those who have not paid property tax in the current fiscal year. Basvaraju also said that by organising the Khata Mela, assets from all eight zones of the BBMP will be brought under property tax jurisdiction.