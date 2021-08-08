Cash awards, free travel: Neeraj Chopra flooded with rewards after Olympic gold medal

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also create a special jersey with the number 8758 for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

news Tokyo Olympics

For most athletes, winning the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is the crowning moment of their career. On Saturday, August 8, Neeraj Chopra had one such moment when he won the gold medal in the Javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics, making him the latest poster boy for Indian sport.

Neeraj won India's second individual gold medal in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, with a stunning 87.58 meter throw. The 23-year-old, who showed no sign of nerves, is also the first Indian to win a gold medal in an individual athletics event.

Even as Neeraj is set to depart from Tokyo with more than just the gold medal dangling around his neck, governments, corporates, and even an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise have already showered the Olympic gold medal winner with gifts and rewards.

Here is a list of whatâ€™s in store for the 23-year-old winner from Haryanaâ€™s Panipat district.

> The Haryana government has announced a Rs 6 crore cash reward for Neeraj Chopra and a class I category state government job.

> The Punjab government has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore.

> The Manipur cabinet has decided to extend a reward of Rs 1 crore to the Olympic gold medallist.

> The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation announced a golden bus pass for Neeraj following his win. "Many congratulations to Olympic Golden boy Neeraj Chopra. We celebrate his success and are happy to announce KSRTC Golden Bus Pass to him on the occasion of the 60th year of KSRTC," a statement by the bus transport organisation said.

Many congratulations to Olympic Golden boy Mr. Neeraj Chopra.

We celebrate his success and are happy to announce KSRTC Golden Bus Pass to him on the occasion of 60th year of KSRTC.

Jai hind.

SHIVAYOGI C. KALASAD, IAS,

MD, KSRTC â€” KSRTC (@KSRTC_Journeys) August 7, 2021

> The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), too, declared a reward of Rs 1 crore for Neeraj. The franchise will also create a special jersey with the number 8758 for the Olympic gold medalist.

> The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore.

> Indigo, a national airline, announced unlimited one-year free travel for Neeraj following his gold medal performance. "This comes in recognition of Neeraj Chopra winning the Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the finals of Menâ€™s javelin throw. The offer is applicable from August 8, 2021, till August 7, 2022," read a statement by Indigo.

Our humble felicitation offer for @Neeraj_chopra1 from @IndiGo6E. And as our CEO Rono added, â€œNeeraj , we sincerely hope you will avail of our offer, to travel extensively across the country, to spread your message of hope and inspiration to aspiring young athletes across India! pic.twitter.com/YbMjpZCpYW â€” C Lekha (@ChhaviLeekha) August 7, 2021

> GoFirst Airways has offered free travel for five years to Neeraj and other medal winners.

> Edtech giant BYJU'S announced another cash reward of Rs 2 crore.

> Businessman Anand Mahindra, who is never far behind in situations like this, has promised to gift Neeraj the upcoming SUV XUV700. "We are all in your army, Baahubali," Anand Mahindra tweeted, along with two photos, one of the Olympian and the other of the fantasy action film hero, Baahubali, leading an army on horseback.