As cases rise, TN CM Stalin tells officials to take steps to contain COVID-19 spread

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state with various stakeholders on Saturday, June 11.

news Coronavirus

Measures should be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and facilities to treat COVID-19 affected patients should be kept ready in the wake of a rise in fresh infections, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday, June 11. The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state with various stakeholders, advised various departments, including health and family welfare, local administration, to join hands in containing the virus spread.

Witnessing a sharp increase in new cases, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 219 cases, pushing the overall tally to 34.56 lakh while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 till date. Stalin, with the emergence of COVID-19 clusters in Chennai and neighbouring districts, directed the Health Department officials to test that all the members who took part in a function if an individual who has attended it has developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Necessary awareness campaigns on adhering to COVID-19 protocols like wearing a facial mask, maintaining social distancing, the Chief Minister said in a press release. Noting that the vaccination is the only weapon to fight against the virus, he said the government was firm in administering the vaccine shots to every individual in the state.

According to him, 93.82% of people in the state have received the first dose while 82.94% got the second dose. "About 43 lakh people were yet to receive the first dose and 1.20 crore second dose. These people should be encouraged to get vaccinated by educating them on the benefits of vaccination," he said.

