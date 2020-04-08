Cases in India cross 5,200, over 700 new cases detected in 24 hours

Tamil Naduâ€™s cases increased by 69, while Kerala saw nine new cases.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and it is expected to end on April 14. Cases across the country have crossed 5,200.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 1,430,141 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing an increase of 33,331 new cases and 1970 new deaths on April 7, and Spain having 5,267 new cases and 704 deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 8:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 690 cases, with 19 recoveries and 6 deaths. The state saw an increase of 69 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 175 cases, with 25 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 12 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 336 cases, with 71 recoveries and 2 deaths. The state saw an increase of 9 cases.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 314 cases, with 6 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 11 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 404 cases, with 35 recoveries and 11 deaths. The state saw an increase of 40 cases.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 1018 cases, with 70 recoveries and 66 deaths.The state saw an increase of 150 cases.

