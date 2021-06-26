Cases of delta plus variant detected in Chennai, Mysuru and Tirupati

The union health ministry has urged 12 states and UTs where the delta plus variant has been found to take preventive measures.

The new Delta Plus variant of coronavirus has been detected in 12 states and union territories, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The new variant, which is a variant of concern, has been detected in Mysuru, Tirupati in Andhra and in three districts in Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Madurai and Kancheepuram. Following this, the Union health ministry on Friday urged eight states and union territories to take up immediate containment measures including preventing crowds, conducting widespread testing as well as increasing vaccine coverage on a priority basis in districts where the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus has been detected.

The measures were suggested by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Haryana. He also urged them to ensure that adequate samples of people who test positive for COVID-19 are promptly sent to the designated laboratories of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be established.

"You are aware that INSACOG is a consortium of laboratories for whole genome sequencing in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. INSACOG is tasked with not just the whole genome sequencing but also giving timely inputs on appropriate public health response in specific geographies where variants have been found,” he wrote in the letter.

The letter also states that the Delta Plus variant has the following characteristics - increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

The health secretary stressed the public health response in this case, while broadly remaining the same, has to become more focused and stringent.

"States are also requested to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be established,"the letter stated.

Earlier in the day, the Centre said 51 cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been found in 45,000 samples sequenced so far in the country with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of 22. It emphasised there are still very limited cases of this mutation and it cannot be inferred that it is showing an upward trend.

The NCDC is among the 10 institutes involved in genome sequencing of the coronavirus in the country.

The Delta Plus variant signifies the Delta variant with an additional mutation -- B.1.617.2.1. This specifically refers to acquisition of K417N genetic variant in the background of Variant of Concern (VoC) Delta (B.1.617.2).

Talking about Delta Plus variant, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balaram Bhargava said it is present now in 12 countries, and in India, it has been found in 12 states, but they are very localised.

"Delta Plus variant has also been isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV and laboratory tests to check vaccine effect on Delta Plus variant. We should have these results in 7-10 days' time whether the vaccine is working against the Delta plus," he added.