As cases decline, airlines can now operate 65% of their pre-COVID domestic flights

The carriers have been operating only 50% of their pre-COVID domestic flights since June 1, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Airlines can now operate a maximum of 65% of their pre-COVID domestic flights instead of the 50% allowed till date, the civil aviation ministry said on Monday. The carriers have been operating only 50% of their pre-COVID domestic flights since June 1 in accordance with a May 28 order of the ministry. Before June 1, the cap was at 80%. The May 28 decision to bring down the cap from 80 to 50% was taken "in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and the passenger load (occupancy rate) factor", the ministry had said.



It issued a fresh order on Monday, wherein it modified the May 28 order stating that "50% capacity may be read as 65% capacity". Monday's order also stated that the 65% cap will be applicable till "July 31, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier".



When the government had resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry had allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33% of their pre-COVID domestic services. The cap was gradually increased to 80% by December.



On June 30, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said that the coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31. "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the aviation regulator added.



Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.



India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.