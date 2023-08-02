Case registered in Thiruvananthapuram for burying stray dogs alive

The Valiyathura police confirmed that the case has been registered and further action will be taken after a detailed probe.

news Animal Welfare

Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani on Tuesday, August 1 visited an open area near the international airport here, after reports that about 20 stray dogs was buried there, including some still alive.

"An animal welfare organization has filed a case and the case has been registered on this act done by some people. The dog catcher has given the details. While some dogs were buried after being killed, some dogs were buried alive,” said Chinchurani after visiting the spot.

The Valiyathura police confirmed that the case has been registered and further action will be taken after a detailed probe.