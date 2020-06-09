Case booked against two reporters for 'fake news' on Hyd deputy Mayor's health

The reports had claimed that the Deputy mayor along with two GHMC corporator had tested positive for COVID-19.

news Crime

The Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad, Mohamamed Baba Fasiuddin has filed a police complaint against two journalists alleging that they spread misinformation. The media outlets had reported that the Deputy Mayor along with two corporators has been tested positive for the coronavirus disease and that 23 other corporators were tested and their results are awaited.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police have booked a case against two unidentified reporters and have begun an investigation.

In a letter addressed to the Assistant Commissioner of Hyderabad police, Baba Fasiuddin requested the police to initiate action against two journalists by registering a First Information Report (FIR) for reporting without verification.

The Deputy Mayor has accused a person named Mohammad Imran, a crime reporter with TNC News, an online news website and an unidentified reporter with Deccan Today News, a social media-based news channel for spreading the fake news about his health.

Deccan Today News meanwhile has shared a Facebook post saying,”Fake rumours spreading on social media that GHMC deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin sir had COVID positive. Don't believe on rumours deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin sir heath is good please remember in your duwa.” It is unclear whether this is damage control.

Baba Faisuddin represents the Borabanda ward of GHMC and was elected a Deputy Mayor in 2016, he is also the president of Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) Student wing of Greater Hyderabad unit.

Speaking to Telangana Today the DCP Cybercrime KVM Prasad said a case has been booked against unidentified persons for spreading rumours on social media about the health of the Deputy Mayor. The police have booked a case and assured action. The police have also booked a case against unidentified persons for spreading fake news about doctors and nurses at a private hospital testing positive in Hyderabad.

Fake news was also spread that Hyderabadi comedian Akbar Bin Tabar who has worked with several Deccani film industry tested positive for COVID-19 positive. The family of the actor who was admitted to Care hospital for typhoid urged the public not to spread misinformation.