Case against Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha president for allegedly cheating partyman

Rajendra Nagar police have registered a case against Komireddy Uma Maheshwari Reddy and her husband Kondal Reddy.

A case of cheating has been registered against BJP Mahila Morcha president of Ranga Reddy district, Komireddy Uma Maheshwari Reddy, and her husband Kondal Reddy for allegedly cheating the leader of BJP Yuva Morcha, Bokka Bal Reddy, to the tune of Rs 6 lakh. The money was allegedly taken after promising him a nominated post as secretary of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

According to reports, in 2016, the couple had persuaded him to apply for the post of Sports Authority of India and claimed that they have influential contacts in New Delhi. The couple demanded Rs 38 lakh for the favour.

The New Indian Express reported that Bal Reddy initially declined the offer. However, the couple said that they had already paid Rs 6 lakh on his behalf and claimed that Bal Reddy would soon receive an appointment letter. Subsequently, Bal Reddy paid them Rs 6 lakh and handed over a blank cheque for the balance amount. However, Bal Reddy neither got the post nor his money was returned.

The Times of India quoted Bal Reddy as saying that the couple had demanded money again despite giving a blank cheque. Suspicious of their behaviour and the delay in returning the amount, the complainant sought the details of the person to whom they paid the money. The couple then remained evasive, and after a while, allegedly gave him a blank cheque. However, the cheque bounced, following which Bal Reddy approached the court.

The case was registered on February 1. However, the news came to light on Sunday. The case has been registered under section 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to TNM, Rajendra Nagar Inspector, G Suresh said, "The case is under investigation. We have issued notices to both the parties. The complainant hasn't provided any documentary evidence yet to prove that he gave Rs 6 lakh. Uma Maheshwari Reddy claimed that the complainant owes her money. Action will be taken after a full inquiry into the matter."