Case against ‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil fame Tharshan based on Sanam Shetty’s complaint

In January, Sanam had filed a police complaint against Tharshan in Chennai for cheating, fraud, harassment, threatening and breach of trust.

Flix Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Tharshan and his then fiancée, actor Sanam Shetty, who is a contestant in the current season of Bigg Boss, broke up earlier this year. Both of them took to media to explain their stance. In January this year, Sanam had filed a police complaint against Tharshan in Chennai for cheating, fraud, harassment, threatening and breach of trust. Sanam said that she had spent over Rs 15 lakh to help him in his career in modelling and films.

Tharshan, who is from Sri Lanka, hurriedly convened a press conference and countered Sanam’s claims. “She was also forcing me to announce our engagement and get married to her in two months’ time. She even threatened that she would commit suicide. That’s when I decided to break off the relationship,” he said.

Tharshan said he had repaid the Rs 3 lakh that Sanam had paid towards his visa, from his Bigg Boss earnings. “It’s Sanam who’s harassing me mentally and physically,” he said while denying Sanam’s allegation that he had sexually harassed her.

When no action was taken regarding her complaint, Sanam approached the court to get relief. The court recently ordered the Adyar All Women Police Station to intervene in the matter and take immediate action. The police have now registered a case under three sections against Tharshan, including cheating and offences against women. The police have filed a reply in court stating that Tharshan is not in India and is in his hometown, and that necessary action will be taken to question him regarding the case.

After Bigg Boss, Tharshan took to social media earlier this year to announce that he will be making his debut as a filmmaker but didn’t share any other information. It was also reported that he would be making his acting debut in a film to be helmed by a debutant filmmaker. Reports say the shooting for this movie will begin once the lockdown is lifted and that Anirudh has been roped in to compose the music for this untitled project.

Incidentally, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International has also signed Tharshan for one of their upcoming projects. This was announced by host Kamal in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 3.

Tharshan had shot for a film titled Magie, before entering the Bigg Boss house. However, the project was shelved due to various issues. Directed by a debutant, the film also features Sanam Shetty.

Sanam entered the current Bigg Boss house on Sunday. She made her acting debut in Ambuli and has done more than 25 films in all south Indian languages.

(Content provided by Digital Native)