Carrying RC book and license optional, changes in Motor Vehicle Rules from Oct 1

In its new notification to the Motor Vehicle Rules, the Ministery of Road Transport has said all vehicular documents can be maintained on mParivahan and Digi-Locker.

Beginning October 1, motorists across India need not carry physical copies of their driverâ€™s license or any other documents relating to their vehicles. This latest rule comes among the list of changes notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) as amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. Instead, the government has assigned a couple of online portals where motorists can maintain all their vehicle related documents that can be shown when requested.



Accordingly, all vehicular documents can be maintained on mParivahan and Digi-Locker. Moreover, the action undertaken by the authority on the violator would reflect on their digital report. This portal shall record the disqualification or revocation of the driving license to keep the behaviour of rash drivers in check.

After the passing of Motor Vehicles Amendment act 2019, rules were drafted. In this regard, to make roads safer, a portal shall record the disqualification/revocation of the driving license to keep the behaviour of rash drivers in check. #SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha pic.twitter.com/ScCSO5pJA4 — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) September 29, 2020

The records maintained on the portal will have thorough details like the timestamp of inspection, identity of the police officer in uniform, etc. to avoid unwarranted harassment of drivers and to avoid re-checking or re-inspection of vehicles. These details will also be maintained in a chronological order.

Additionally, the notification also adds that use of smartphones while driving can only be for route navigation. The authorities have also clarified that the same digital documents will be considered for any offence where physical documents may be required.



Earlier in August, it was announced that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had extended the validity of driving licences and required documents of motor vehicles till December 30, 2020, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 30th of December 2020," they said in the statement.



It has further advised that all concerned documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to the lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by December 31, 2020, may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020.



(With inputs from IANS)