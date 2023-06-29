Car used in attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad seized, 4 detained in UP

The car bears a registration number of Haryana and the name of the owner is Vikas Kumar. The police refused to divulge further details saying that investigations were in progress.

news News

The Saharanpur police have seized the white Swift D'zire car that was used by assailants to fire at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, sources said on Thursday, June 29. The incident happened on Wednesday evening. The car bears a registration number of Haryana and the name of the owner is Vikas Kumar. The police refused to divulge further details saying that investigations were in progress.

Meanwhile, four persons have been detained and are being questioned about the incident. Azad remains in hospital and his condition is said to be improving. He is likely to be discharged on Friday. In a video message, he has asked his supporters to maintain peace and said that he will fight the battle legally and constitutionally.