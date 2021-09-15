Car rams into bike on Bengaluru's Electronic City flyover, two fall to death

A case has been registered and the police said that the car driver, who also suffered injuries, will be questioned soon.

Two people were killed in Bengaluru’s Electronic City Elevated Flyover on Tuesday, September 14, after a car driver rammed into their two-wheeler, police said. The deceased, identified as Pritham Kumar (30) and Shruthika Raman (28) were hit by a car which tossed them over the flyover and onto the ground below, a traffic police official from Electronic City Traffic Police station said. The accident took place at around 9.50 pm, when the victims and the accused were heading home.

The official told TNM that the duo who were hit by the car suffered fatal head injuries after falling down from the flyover and died on the spot. “The duo had parked their bike on the flyover in a little space allotted to stop vehicles, and were standing beside their two-wheeler when the car hit them. They were grievously injured in the head and succumbed to the injuries on the spot. The two hailed from Tamil Nadu and had shifted to the city,” the official added.

The driver of the car, identified as Nitesh (23), has also suffered injuries, fractured lungs and is undergoing treatment at Kauvery Hospital in the city. A Times of India report stated that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle when he tried to overtake another vehicle. The report also stated that a few passers by near Singasandra Junction had rushed to help the duo, but in vain.

The police told TNM that further investigation is underway. “The driver was not in an inebriated state at the time of the accident. He has also borne injuries and is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. We will question the driver once he’s conscious,” the official added. The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).