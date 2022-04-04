Car owned by head of erstwhile Travancore royal family to be gifted to MA Yusuf Ali

The vintage Mercedes Benz was built in Germany and was purchased for Rs 12,000 in the 1950s.

The erstwhile Travancore royal family in Thiruvananthapuram is planning to gift the car of late titular king Uthradam Thirunnal Marthanda Varma to Lulu group chairman MA Yusuf Ali. It is a 1955 model of the Mercedes Benz (Benz 180 T) built in Stuttgart in Germany, which is currently at the Pattom palace in Thiruvananthapuram. The car is currently under the care of Uthradam Thirunnal's son Padmanabha Varma and the Sri Uthradam Thirunnal Marthanda Varma Foundation, since Uthradam Thirunnalâ€™s death in 2013.

The car, which was demanded even by the company themselves in return for two new cars, is now being gifted to Yusuf Ali in a bid to celebrate the bond between the erstwhile royal family and the entrepreneur. The decision was taken by the family and the foundation. Uthradam Thirunnal had purchased the German-manufactured car for a sum of Rs 12,000 in the 1950s, which was registered in Karnataka and had the registration number â€˜CAN 42.â€™

The car, which was said to be his favourite, had even earned Uthradam Thirunnal his nickname â€˜Mile A Minute,â€™ because of the speed at which he used to drive. He had reportedly covered 40 lakh miles in the car, as a driver and passenger, from the age of 38. He is said to have personally driven 23 lakh miles in this Benz, of the total 40 lakh miles. He had driven the car even when he was 85-years-old The car also has a display of the medals issued by Benz mentioning the distance covered by the car.

Many people wanted to purchase the car and made high bids. Two officials from Mercedes Benz had approached Uthradam Thirunnal asking for the car, in return for two new cars. They wished to turn the car into a symbol of its pride as the vehicle had covered more distance than any of its newer models. However, Uthradam Thirunnal, who had an eye for antique items, was not ready to part with it.

Meanwhile, Uthradam Thirunnal had invited Yusuf Ali to his palace, where he had reportedly disclosed his wish to present the car to Yusuf Ali, in 2012.

The kingdom of Travancore was a princely state in British India.