Car drivers hack toll gate staff to death on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Pavan Kumar, a resident of Karikal Tandya in Bengaluru South taluk. According to police, the scuffle took place over the matter of paying toll fee.

In a shocking incident, staff of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway a group of car drivers beat a toll gate staff to death in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, police said on Monday, June 5. Visuals of the confrontation, which are being shared widely on social media, shows a group of passengers getting into an argument with the toll workers which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Pavan Kumar, a resident of Karikal Tandya in Bengaluru South taluk. According to police, the scuffle between them took place over the matter of paying toll fee and ended up in the murder. The incident took place on Sunday night.

The police said that Kumar worked at the Sheshagirihalli Toll Plaza and there was an argument between the accused and the deceased in the presence of other people.

The locals intervened and pacified both sides. However, the accused waited near the toll plaza and when Kumar went for a dinner break, the accused fatally attacked him with hockey sticks.

Preliminary investigations found that the victim was going to Bengaluru from Mysuru. The accused were absconding.