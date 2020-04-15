Capgemini announces increments, cash allowances to its employees

Capgemini has offered high single digit increments to nearly 70% of its staff, effective April 1.

Money IT

Even as many fear pay cuts and job losses due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, IT firm Capgemini has reportedly offered increments to nearly 70% of its staff, effective April 1.

According to a Times of India report, 84,000 of its 1.2 lakh employees (at A and B grades) received high single digit hikes (percentage) and the rest are expected to get hikes in July. The company also told TOI that there are no discussions of pay cuts.

It has also made variable payouts to eligible employees and has reportedly said that promotions that were to happen in April will be announced in June and will be effective from July 1.