‘Cannot wait to start filming’: Dulquer on teaming up with Balki and other co-stars

The movie will also star actors Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.

Shortly after actor Shreya Dhanwanthary took to Twitter to announce that she has been roped in to play one of the lead roles in director Balki’s next, actor Dulquer said on social media that he is excited to work with director Balki and the rest of the team. He noted that he cannot wait to work with his all-time favourite star Sunny Deol, the timeless Pooja Bhatt and talented Shreya Dhanwanthary. He also added that he cannot wait to start filming with these incredible artists.

“Super excited to be a part of the wonderful #RBalkis next with an all time fav superstar #SunnyDeol sir, the lovely and timeless @PoojaB1972 maam and the super talented #ShreyaDhanwanthary ! Blessed to work with these incredible artists. Cannot wait to start filming,” Dulquer’s post read.

A fun conversation between Dulquer and Shreya ensued below the tweet. In response to Dulquer’s post, Shreya wrote: “Omg! Dulquer, I’m gonna warn you, I'm prolly gonna ugly cry when I see you.” Dulquer reacted to her tweet by laughing. When Dulquer apologised for not being able to find Shreya’s handle, the Scam 1992 actor wrote: “You found me” in Malayalam. Appreciating her message, Dulquer replied with “Adipoli” in Malayalam, which translates to "Excellent".

On August 12, Shreya shared that she is elated to share the screen with Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer and Sunny Deol in the upcoming movie. “Normally, I’d be keeping this a bit on the down low but OMG! Is it cool if I myself am hella kicked about this? I mean… R Balki!!! Sunny Deol!! Pooja Bhatt! Dulquer Salmaan!!!” the actor wrote. Touted to be a psychological thriller, the yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to go on floors shortly. The Balki directorial marks the first-time collaboration between the lead actors.

Balki’s last directorial venture was Pad Man, which starred popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Dulquer will be next seen in several upcoming movies including Kurup, Salute and Hey Sinamika, among others.