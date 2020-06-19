'Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams': TN MP writes to Union HRD Minister

Conducting exams will put the health of students and teachers to risk, he says.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Member of Parliament from Villupuram constituency Dr D Ravikumar has written to the Union Minister for Human Resources and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank demanding the Centre cancel the CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 students.

The board exams for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 10 and Class 12 are scheduled to be between July 1 and July 15.

In a letter to the Minister for Human Resources and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal, the VCK party MP has said that the CBSE postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams to July 2020 due to the threat of coronavirus. However, currently the state governments have already expressed their difficulties in conducting the exams and a three-member bench of the Supreme Court also told the Ministry to consider cancelling the exams.

Ravikumar said, the nation is suffering due to the massive spike in the cases and many states are using the schools as quarantine facilities.

"Conducting the exams in this situation is too risky for the health of the students and teachers. So I earnestly request you to cancel the pending CBSE board exams and declare the results on the basis of the completed papers and internal performance," he said in the letter.

He also said that an early decision will help students and parents.

A three bench judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday told the CBSE to decide on the scheduling of the exams within next week. The petitioner of the case sought the SC intervention to cancel the board exams and provide marks based on the internal assessment.

On May 18, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the new dates for Class 12 exams and released the schedule in social media.

The Class 12 exams were postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic. While the students of North East India missed the Class 10 public examination in February due to the riots with regards to the Citizenship Amendment Act.