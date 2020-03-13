Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

The Prime Minister is in good health and has no symptoms, the Communications Director for Justin Trudeau said.

Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19. The Prime Minister is in good health and has no symptoms, the Communications Director for Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter.

“Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive. Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild. Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs Grégoire Trudeau as they deem necessary,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure following the advice of doctors, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days. The statement added that following the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. Doctors have also said that there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.

"The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow,” the official statement added.

Trudeau and his wife had announced earlier Thursday they were self-isolating while she underwent tests for the COVID-19 illness after returning from a speaking engagement.

Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms, after returning from Britain, had included "a low fever late last night," an earlier statement said. She immediately sought medical advice and testing.

Canada has so far reported more than 100 cases in six provinces, and one death.

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, 127,070 cases have been recorded in 115 countries and territories, killing 4,687 people, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1200 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

(With PTI inputs)