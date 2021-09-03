Canadian city to observe Gauri Lankesh Day on Sept 5 to mark her death anniversary

The Mayor of Burnaby said that the city celebrates the diversity of its community and recognises the contribution of Indo-Canadians to its social, economic and cultural development.

news Gauri Lankesh

The Canadian city of Burnaby has declared September 5 as 'Gauri Lankesh Day', as a tribute to the noted journalist and activist on her death anniversary. Gauri Lankesh was slain outside her residence in Bengaluru in 2017. On Thursday, September 2, her sister Kavitha Lankesh told PTI, "I have received a proclamation (from Burnaby about observing Gauri Lankesh Day).”

The proclamation issued by the office of the Mayor of Burnaby, Mike Hurley said Gauri Lankesh was a courageous Indian journalist who stood up for truth and justice, challenged superstition and social ills, and dedicated her life to serving the poor and oppressed. Hurley noted that Gauri laid down her life in 2017 in her fight against repression and for human rights and Canadians of Indian heritage commemorate her death on September 5 every year. He said the city of Burnaby celebrates the diversity of its community and recognises the contribution that Indo-Canadians have made to the social, economic and cultural development of the city.

"Now, therefore I, Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby, do hereby proclaim September 5th as ‘Gauri Lankesh Day’ in the City of Burnaby, " the proclamation read.

September 5th the day my sister,friend, soulmate was brutally assassinated is named as “Gauri Lankesh Day” by Burnaby, Canada. You continue to live on…love and miss you everyday pic.twitter.com/NiMTGs7qqP August 28, 2021

Kavitha said, "Of course, I am very proud of her. I feel the world is not bad after all. There is hope for truth, power and freedom of press. At least journalists are getting recognised and not just attacked all the time."

Gauri's brother Indrajeet Lankesh too expressed happiness. "It's good. It's a proud moment for our family," Indrajeet said.

Gauri, a veteran journalist who brought out the magazine Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot dead by two assailants on September 5, 2017 evening just outside her house in Bengaluru. She was allegedly killed for her anti-Hindutva stand. So far, the Special Investigation Team formed to probe her murder has arrested 18 persons in connection with the case. Currently, the Supreme Court is hearing an appeal by Kavita challenging a Karnataka High Court order which quashed the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against one of the accused. Accused slapped with the KCOCA find it hard to get bail.