Joseph M Puthussery quit amid speculations that Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) will join the ruling LDF.

Amid speculations about Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) joining the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), a senior leader of the faction resigned from the group on Thursday over differences. Joseph M Puthussery, who is also a former MLA, said that he quit as he cannot agree with the party joining the LDF.

Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) was declared ineligible to continue in the Congress led-United Democratic Front (UDF) after the group denied to follow the front’s direction. The faction and its chief Jose K Mani — son of late K M Mani, founder of the party — has not announced its final decision on joining the ruling LDF. But with Joseph M Puthussery’s resignation, it is likely that the faction will join the LDF.

Since the death of party supremo KM Mani last year, the Kerala Congress (M), which is ally of the UDF, divided into factions, each led by veteran legislator PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani. A tussle over a local body seat between the two factions, led to the removal of the Jose faction from the UDF.

Joseph M Puthussery, a three-term legislator, made it clear that he has always been with UDF and that joining the LDF will be a “suicidal political move”.

"I am surprised by Jose K Mani’s decision. I have always been close to the UDF and a sudden decision to move into the LDF does not go down well with me. It is a suicidal political move and I cannot be part of it. Hence, I have decided to leave the faction of Jose K Mani," said Puthussery.

He also said that he had earlier also expressed his stand with the senior leader in the faction.

Joseph M Puthussery also stated that the LDF’s ideology does not sit well with him. "At present, the LDF is a front surviving on the ventilator and it doesn't suit my political ideology, especially the way they have totally unwound the pet project of our late KM Mani, Karunya (a special lottery of the Kerala government), where the entire proceeds were used for bearing the medical expenses of the poor and the needy," added Puthussery.

Following his resignation, some reports said that Puthussery plans to join the rival Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (M). "I will, in the coming days, be making an announcement. I cannot think beyond the UDF, so it's just a matter of a few days,” he said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Jose K Mani faction defended saying that Puthussery has misunderstood them and that there has been no decision on joining the LDF as yet.

