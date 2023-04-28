‘Can Modi erase corruption charges against BJP in Karnataka?’: Siddaramaiah to TNM

Taking a hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing 20 rallies in Karnataka ahead of the upcoming elections, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, “Let him come and address the rallies. Merely because he addresses these rallies, can he erase the corruption charges against the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government? Can he vanish this charge?” Speaking to TNM exclusively, the senior leader said that it makes no difference if there is a “double engine sarkar” or a “single engine sarkar” because the BJP government is corrupt. He added that even if the Prime Minister comes to Karnataka one hundred times, it will not make a difference. The BJP has been using the term ‘double engine sarkar’ to refer to having the same party at the state and the Union government.

When asked if there is a chance of forming a coalition with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) in case there is a hung assembly, Siddaramaiah said, “There will be no hung assembly this time and there will be a comfortable majority for the Congress. The people will give one more opportunity to Congress.”

When asked why this time would be different from 2018, the senior leader stated that people are fed up with the BJP government. He said, “People are fed up because of the corruption, misrule, non-performance, and anti-poor attitude. They have not done anything for the poorer sections of the society. They are fed up with this government and there is a strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government. The people have already decided to vote for the Congress party.”

Asked about why his government did not release the caste census report conducted in 2015, Siddaramaiah said that the report was ready by the time the Congress-JD(S) coalition was formed. He said, “Kumaraswamy was not ready to receive the report. After BJP came to power, not even they were ready to receive the report and it is pending with the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission. After we come to power, we will publish it and place it on the floor of the House.” Siddaramaiah, who claimed that he was not familiar with the findings of the report, alleged that Kumaraswamy was not interested in releasing the findings as he was not interested in giving reservations to the exploited classes and Backward Classes. “The report is not against any community or religion. It is just a caste census,” he said.

