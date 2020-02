CAG audit: No rifles missing says police, as Opposition slams Kerala govt, DGP

Meanwhile the Crime Branch is once again doing a physical cross verification of all the weapons issued to the Special Armed Police.

news Controversy

A day after the CAG audit found shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges from the Special Armed Police Battalion here,police on Thursday maintained that no rifles were missing, even as the opposition Congress and BJP slammed the government.

"Twenty five INSAS rifles were reportedly missing as per the CAG report. The crime branch investigation conducted so far has revealed that no INSAS rifle is missing as on today.

The Crime Branch is once again doing a physical cross verification of all the weapons issued to the Special Armed Police (SAP). Investigation is going on to trace the missing rounds," a statement from the state police media centre said on Thursday night.

ADGP Crime Branch Tomin Thanchankary has formed a special team under Thiruvananthapuram unit Deputy Superintendent of Police Anilkumar to probe the charges and to expedite the department probe.

The rifles distributed to various armed battalion would be summoned to the police headquarters for verification of stocks, reports Times of India.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India report had stated that 12,061 live cartridges were found missing in a joint verification in the Bell-of-Arms of SAPB, along with the Assistant Commandant.

The CAG had come down on state police chief DGP Loknath Behera for purchasing bullet proof vehicles for VVIP security, violating guidelines.

There was shortage of 250 9 mm Drill Cartridges,which was "covered up" with dummy cartridges, the report on General and Social sector for the fiscal ending March 31,2018 had said.

Slamming the LDF government, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the allegations against the DGP and state police had put Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the defensive as he heads the home department.

"Does it mean the CM was unaware of the matters?,It needs to be found out whether these missing rifles and ammunition had been handed over to the extremist outfits", he wrote on his Facebook page.

Attacking the government over the CAG report, Kerala PCC President Mullapally Ramachandran demanded the resignation of Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Loknath Behera.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to the Chief Minister, demanding removal of Behera from the post in the wake of serious allegations levelled against him and the police department in the CAG report.

In his letter, the senior congress leader said a CBI probe against Behara and the NIA investigation into the missing rifles and cartridges needs to be conducted.

"The letter was sent yesterday itself. I am surprised that the Chief Minister has said he has not received it," Chennithala's office quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Behara also met Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

The DGP is expected to leave for the U.K. in the first week of March to attend a conference, police sources said.

With Inputs from PTI

Read: 25 rifles and 12000 live cartridges missing from Kerala police’s Armed Police Battalion