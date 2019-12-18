CAA protests: Agitation by Madras University students continues for the third day

Citizenship Amendment Act

Two students, who were picked up by the police on Tuesday from the Marina beach road were sent back late last night after continued protests from students and demands to release them.

A section of students of the Madras University have continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. Defiant students said they will continue their agitation. Meanwhile, police personnel continued to be deployed on the campus.

Speaking to TNM, police sources on Tuesday maintained that they had arrived on the behest the administration after students 'gheraoed' the Vice Chancellor's officers. Students maintain that they were merely chanting slogans near the office. Over 100 police officials arrived at the University on Tuesday evening and surrounded the protesting students. They later reduced the number of police officials, after protests remained peaceful

Talks between the administration and the students did not yield any results through the day, with protesters refusing to give in.

Meanwhile two students, who were picked up by the police at 1.30pm on Tuesday from the Marina beach road were sent back late last night after continued protests from students and demands to release them.

The two students - Karthikeyan and Subbiah were picked up for questioning over allegedly inciting students of affiliated colleges to join the stir at the varsity's Marina campus.

Speaking to TNM, police sources claimed that they were brought to the Mylapore station for an 'enquiry' and that they were safe and secure. However an eyewitness who was present at the spot when the students were taken away, said that the police dragged the students by their collar into the waiting vehicles.

The varsity, has further announced holiday from December 18 to December 23, in an attempt to stop the protests.

Students, who sat near the main entrance of the sprawling campus, which is just opposite the famous Marina beach, raised slogans against the Centre, the BJP, the RSS and its student body, the ABVP.

The protesting students are seeking withdrawal of the CAA.

They are protesting the police action on students of Jamia Milia University in New Delhi and opposing the nation- wide NRC.

The Madras University is one of the oldest in the country and students of the varsity are among others in Tamil Nadu who have been protesting against the CAA.