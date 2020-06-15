ByteDance to shut video-sharing platform Vigo Video in India

ByteDance wants Vigo Video users to export their content to TikTok before October 31.

Atom Tech Shorts

China-based Internet startup ByteDance which owns TikTok has decided to shut down its short video-sharing platform Vigo Video in India by October 31.

The company took the decision to "focus energy and resources on other businesses."

ByteDance wants Vigo Video users to export their content to TikTok before October 31.

"By October 31st 2020, Vigo Video will shut down in India," Vigo Video said in a blog post, adding that it has already shut operations in Brazil and the Middle East.

"Users can export their content on to TikTok and continue with their creativity with a seamless experience on India's leading short video sharing platform, giving them vast exposure and interactivity with a larger user base," it added.

Vigo Video said that users of the platform will be informed about the app shutting via in-app notifications with detailed instruction on downloading their personal data or deleting their account permanently, including videos, personal information, chat history and favourite list.

India is the biggest market for some of ByteDance's apps. However, while TikTok has over 200 million users in India, Vigo Video, which was launched in 2017, has not done so well in the country.

According to a report in TechCrunch on Monday, Vigo Video had about four million monthly active users last month, while Vigo Lite had 1.5 million users.

Earlier in March, ByteDanceâ€™s social music streaming app Resso made its India debut with the aim of empowering users to discover, express and experience music in a completely new way.

Unlike other music streaming apps, Resso offers easy-to-use social features to enable users to instantly connect with a larger community.

Among these features is "Vibes" which allows users to uniquely express themselves by creating videos, gifs or pictures based on a song that they can share, along with lyrics.

The "Comments" feature allows music enthusiasts with similar tastes to connect and engage with each other.

The "Lyric Quotes" feature enables users to select and share their favourite lyrics and express their state of mind.

What is more, Resso's interactivity is not limited to users but extends to artists as well. The app empowers artists to reinvent their catalog by providing a fresh way for fans to engage with their music and introduces them to new listeners.