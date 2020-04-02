ByteDance makes its suite of remote working apps ‘Lark’ free in India

As most of the country works from home, this will help Lark compete with the likes of Slack, Skype, Google Docs, etc.

Atom Tech Shorts

The work from home situation across the world has necessitated businesses to have an arrangement to hold video conferences regularly between key executives so that the rest of the activities can be carried on. There are a large number of apps, starting with Skype, Zoom etc. Lark is another player in the space, which is owned by ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok.

Lark has an Indian presence and as per an ET report, the company has announced that it is offering its digital collaboration suite free in India. The company believes their app will be found very useful by startups and medium-sized companies. Lark is a one-place-for-all platform that accommodates Messenger, Online Docs and Sheets, Cloud Storage, Calendar and Video Conferencing. Reviewers claim it has all the elements of Slack, Dropbox, Google Docs and Skype all rolled into one.

The company has been around for the past around six months and has built a client base from verticals like retail, logistics, manufacturing, IT services and education.

The company is confident that its targeting of MSEs will yield results in the long run. They are typically focusing on educational institutions which run remote classrooms including the coaching institutes that have become quite popular around the country. Lark is also allowing unlimited video calls to its customers and 200GB cloud storage. The free version also comes with online collaborative docs and sheets, a calendar, a messenger, unlimited third-party app integrations, and customizable approval workflows.

The lockdown and work from home scenario has seen most of the apps offering video conferencing facility grow exponentially in terms of the downloads. These include Zoom, Slack, Tencent Conference, WeChat Work, Microsoft Teams etc.