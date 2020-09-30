Bye-poll for Telangana's Dubbaka MLA seat to be held on Nov 3

The model code of conduct is now in place in Siddipet district.

news Bye-election

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the poll schedule for bye-elections to 56 Assembly seats across the country. According to the schedule, the bye-election to the Dubbaka Assembly seat in Telangana will be held on November 3. While the polling would be held on November 3, the counting of votes would take place on November 10.

The bye-election has been necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting legislator Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The ruling party is likely to field his wife Sujatha from the seat. Meanwhile, according to reports, Srinivas Reddy, a local TRS leader, who is also the son of former minister Mutyam Reddy, might shift to the Congress as he is said to be upset over not being fielded for the Assembly seat.

In 2018, Ramalinga Reddy had defeated Congress' M Nageshwar Reddy by a margin of 62,500 votes.

State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said the gazette notification for the bye-poll will be issued on October 9. October 16 will be the last date for receiving nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 17, while October 19 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures. The entire process would be completed before November 12.

This time, TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed his party cadre to ensure the party's victory by a margin of one lakh votes.

TRS has already launched the campaign with Finance Minister T Harish Rao reaching out to voters with extensive tours to different villages.

According to reports, with the announcement of election, the model code of conduct immediately comes into effect in Siddipet district, where Dubbaka is located. According to the Election Commission of India, sufficient Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs would be kept ready for the bye-elections and all the necessary safety guidelines for COVID-19 would also be implemented to ensure the safety of the voters.

(With IANS Inputs)